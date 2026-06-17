First named tropical storm of the year forms off Gulf Coast

CHARLOTTE — Tropical Storm Arthur officially formed on Wednesday off the Gulf Coast with winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Arthur has officially formed off the Gulf Coast with winds of 40 mph. The storm, while not the most well-defined, will bring heavy rain and flooding threats to the deep south over the next 2 days as it moves northeast. pic.twitter.com/JYppBpfGXE — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) June 17, 2026

>>>LINK: WSOC’s Tracking the Tropics page

The storm, while not the most well-defined, will bring heavy rain and flooding threats to the Deep South over the next two days as it moves northeast.

For the Channel 9 viewing area, expect some strong storms late Thursday with brief heavy rain Friday morning.

Most of the rainfall will stay to our south.

The storm is moving northeast at 9 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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