First National Bank sets sights on west Charlotte for expansion

CHARLOTTE — First National Bank is exploring expanding at the site of the iconic Bar-B-Q King restaurant in west Charlotte, located at 2900 Wilkinson Boulevard.

The bank, a subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. Corp., has submitted a meeting request with the city of Charlotte for a bank branch project at this location.

Bar-B-Q King, a 64-year-old drive-in restaurant, was listed for sale at $4.2 million in 2023 by Coldwell Banker, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.

The restaurant gained popularity during the pandemic shutdowns and was featured on Season 1 of Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ with Guy Fieri in 2007.

