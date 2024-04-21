First NC medical marijuana dispensary opens doors

CHEROKEE, NC — The state’s first medical marijuana dispensary is officially open.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians opened its doors in western North Carolina on Saturday morning for April 20- also known as ‘4-20′.

The tribe voted to approve the adult use of marijuana on tribal land in the fall of 2023.

Members converted an old bingo hall into what they are calling the world’s largest marijuana dispensary.

Our news partners at WLOS in Asheville were able to get a first look inside The Great Smoky Cannabis Dispensary.

All of the products are produced locally from marijuana grown near Cherokee.

Customers will need a medical card to buy anything.

(WATCH BELOW: Start date set for marijuana dispensary on Western NC reservation)

Start date set for marijuana dispensary on Western NC reservation





















©2024 Cox Media Group