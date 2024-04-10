First phase of Brooklyn Village project must be completed by 2028

CHARLOTTE — The developer of the new Brooklyn Village project in Uptown has until 2028 to finish the first phase.

Mecklenburg County staff says the first phase of Brooklyn Village has to be completed by 2028 pic.twitter.com/gTVCvJl2dk — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 10, 2024

Plans call for more than 500 apartments and retail with at least 10% of the units must be considered affordable.

After completing the first phase of the project, the developer will proceed with phases two and three, which include the demolition of the former Board of Education building and Marshall Park, according to Mecklenburg County.

