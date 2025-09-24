First rabies case of 2025 confirmed in Stanly County, health officials warn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Stanly County has confirmed its first case of rabies for the year 2025, with a bat from the Oakboro area testing positive for the virus, officials announced on Wednesday.

The confirmation came on Tuesday when the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health verified the positive rabies test.

Rabies is a deadly disease that spreads primarily through the bite or saliva of an infected animal.

It can also be transmitted if infected saliva comes into contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound.

The Stanly County Health Department advises that bat exposures should be carefully considered, as some individuals may not realize they have been exposed to rabies.

A bat exposure is defined as a known bite or scratch from a bat, direct contact with a bat when a bite or scratch cannot be determined, or finding a bat in the room of a sleeping person, unattended child, or impaired individual.

Residents who believe they may have been exposed to a bat are urged to contact the Stanly County Health Department immediately at 704-982-9171.

To prevent rabies, it is crucial to avoid approaching or touching wildlife, whether alive or dead. Abnormal animal behavior, such as aggression, excessive drooling, and staggering, should be reported to Stanly County Animal Protective Services at 704-986-3881.

The confirmation of rabies in Stanly County highlights the importance of awareness and prevention measures to protect the community from this deadly disease.

