Rabid skunks get into people’s houses through doggy doors

There’s an important warning going around after Lincoln County discovered its 12th rabies case this year: double check your doggy door.

Lincoln County Animal Services told Channel 9 on Tuesday that it has confirmed the county’s 10th, 11th, and 12th rabies cases of the year this month.

Officials in Lincoln County say a neighbor on Bess Chapel Church Road in Cherryville called on Sept. 7 and reported that a skunk got into their home through the dog door. The skunk wasn’t exposed to anybody or any pets, but it was sent for testing after acting “abnormal.” The skunk turned out to be positive for rabies.

On that same day, a rabid raccoon acted aggressively toward a human and got into an altercation with a dog on Curve View Road in Lincolnton.

Last Tuesday, another neighbor reported that their kitten started showing signs of “aggression and neurological distress” after it got into a fight with a skunk on Aug. 25. The kitten was turned over to Animal Services and tested, and it was positive for rabies.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon learned that of the 12 positive rabies cases, at least two of them involved animals that entered homes through doggy doors.

The county says it’s working with the state public health veterinarian, Dr. Carl Williams, for the current status of rabies incidences in Lincoln County.

Officials are also asking people to review their vaccinations and pets’ vaccinations.

If you find a wild animal that may be sick or showing signs of abnormal behavior, call 704-736-4125 to report it.

(VIDEO: ‘You have no choice’: Legislators eyeing high cost of rabies treatment)

