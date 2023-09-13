Child rescued after jumping from bridge

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Police in Mount Holly were quick to rescue a child who jumped into the Catawba River from Highway 27 early Wednesday.

It happened around 7 a.m., according to Mount Holly Police Chief Brian Reagan. Officers were called to the Highway 27 bridge and found a juvenile “had jumped into the water from the bridge and was in immediate distress.”

It’s still not clear what led to the child jumping into the river.

The child was rescued, and a spokesperson said they’re expected to recover from the jump.

The victim wasn’t identified, and their age wasn’t given.

