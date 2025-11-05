For the first time, a Democrat will represent south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A Democrat will represent south Charlotte for the first time.

Kimberly Owens defeated Krista Bokhari Tuesday night for Charlotte City Council District 6.

Owens is a real estate attorney and says she wants to make Charlotte City Council boring again.

While she is the first Democrat to win the seat, Owens says party doesn’t matter on the local level and she wants to be a voice for all of District 6.

Ed Driggs will be council’s lone Republican.

