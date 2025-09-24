First two members appointed to new Transit Authority Board

CHARLOTTE — The new Transportation Authority that will be formed if the sales tax increase for transit passes has its first two members.

Senate leader Phil Berger has appointed businessman Ned Curran to the board.

House Speaker Destin Hall has also appointed CBI Workforce Chairman David Longo to the board.

The board’s 27 members will be deciding how to spend the sales tax proceeds. It will also oversee public transportation in Charlotte.

