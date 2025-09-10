FTA demands safety plan from CATS to secure $33.3M in funding

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is under pressure to present a comprehensive safety action plan within two weeks or risk losing millions in federal transit funding.

The Federal Transit Administration, led by Mike Molinaro, has expressed serious concerns about safety on the CATS system.

The FTA has threatened to withhold $33.3 million in transit-related funding if Charlotte officials do not provide satisfactory answers to their safety concerns.

“Charlotte and CATS have less than 2 weeks to respond to what are very serious concerns,” said Mike Molinaro, head of the Federal Transit Administration.

Molinaro has demanded that CATS outline their safety plans, security spending, and the steps they will take to prevent further incidents. He criticized local policies for contributing to repeat offenders being released back onto the streets, which he believes exacerbates safety issues.

The FTA’s latest projections indicate that the Charlotte area is set to receive $33.3 million this fiscal year in transit-related funding. However, Molinaro has made it clear that this funding is at risk due to safety concerns.

In letters to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and CATS CEO Brent Cagle, the FTA requested detailed action plans to reduce crime and fare evasion, as well as a list of all funds CATS receives for security improvements.

The FTA will also assess CATS’ risk reduction program, focusing on transit worker assaults and the effectiveness of past mitigation strategies.

Molinaro emphasized the need for local officials to take responsibility for the policies that have led to high rates of violence on the CATS system, which he claims are five times the national average for worker assaults and three times the average for crimes against riders.

CATS has stated that it is “fully committed to working collaboratively” with its partners to ensure the transit system is as safe and secure as possible.

They are already responding to the FTA’s requests and working with the Department of Transportation.

