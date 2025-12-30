FirstHealth implements visitor restrictions amid rising flu cases

PINEHURST, N.C. — As flu activity rises, FirstHealth of the Carolinas has implemented visitor restrictions across all its facilities, including Moore Regional, MRH-Richmond, MRH-Hoke, and Montgomery Memorial Hospital.

Patients are limited to two visitors at a time, visitors under 12 are not allowed, and those with respiratory symptoms should stay home.

Masks are strongly encouraged, especially for vulnerable patients.

FirstHealth also urges good hand hygiene and staying home when sick to help reduce the spread of illness and protect patients, visitors, and healthcare teams.

