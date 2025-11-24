Get vaccinated, doctors advise, as flu cases increase in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Doctors in South Carolina are urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu before the holiday season, as cases begin to rise.

Dr. Melissa Fenner, an ER physician at Piedmont Medical Center, has observed the first flu-positive patient of the season, indicating that the virus is starting to spread locally.

State data shows a slight increase in ER visits due to flu, rising from 0.20% on November 1st to 0.37% by November 15.

“Right now, it’s hitting the UK pretty hard. Just hitting our shores now,” said Dr. Melissa Fenner, highlighting the potential for increased flu

Fenner expects flu cases to rise during the holiday season, particularly due to family gatherings such as Thanksgiving, where people travel from different states and share close contact.

Fenner recommends that everyone consider getting vaccinated, even just a few days before the holiday, as it can reduce the severity of illness.

“It will make you less intensely sick. And it’s almost never too late, unless you’ve already gotten it, to get the flu vaccine,” Fenner stated.

School teacher Robyn Dunham is also taking precautions, noting the challenges of maintaining personal space and hygiene while teaching young children.

“Always keep hand sanitizer, wash hands constantly, and try to keep your personal space,” Dunham advised.

With flu cases expected to increase, South Carolina residents are encouraged to take preventive measures, including vaccination, to protect themselves and their families during the holiday season.

VIDEO: Health officials urge flu vaccinations after 4 deaths

Health officials urge flu vaccinations after 4 deaths

©2025 Cox Media Group