Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2026

CHARLOTTE — Juneteenth marks the day the last group of enslaved African Americans were freed in Galveston, Texas in 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

In and around the Queen City, several community organizations, businesses and museums are celebrating the historical event and honoring the continuous contributions of the Black community to culture and society.

From festivals and live performances to inspiring speakers and more, here are the Juneteenth celebrations going on near you.

Please use the links provided for more information and to check for last-minute updates before you go.

“One Nation Under a Groove” Juneteenth Silent Disco

When: June 17, 12-3 p.m.

Where: North County Regional Library, 16500 Holly Crest Lane, Huntersville

Huntersville Juneteenth Block Party

When: June 18, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Veterans Park, 201 Huntersville-Concord Rd., Huntersville

Juneteenth Storytime

When: June 18, 6-6:30 p.m.

Where: West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Boulevard

Juneteenth Joy: Rooted in Joy

When: June 18, 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Where: Community Room, 21105 Catawba Ave., Cornelius

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas

When: June 18-21

Where: Plaza Midwood

EbonyFest Juneteenth Festival

When: June 13-19

Where: Gastonia

Matthews Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 18, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell Street

University City Partners’ Third Annual Juneteenth Art Fest

When: June 19, 4-8 p.m.

Where: 9048 N. Tryon St.

Juneteenth at The Gantt

When: June 19, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Harvey B. Gantt Center, 551 South Tryon St.

Freedom Reimagined: A Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts

All My Friends Are Fly: Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 6-11 p.m.

Where: The Music Yard, 2433 South Blvd.

Rock Hill Juneteenth Celebrations

When: June 19-21

Where: various locations

Lullabies & Life: A Poetic Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 19, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Belk Place, 230 N. Tryon St.

Historic Rosedale’s Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 20, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Historic Rosedale, 3427 N. Tryon St.

For the Struggle’s 7th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 20, 2 p.m.

Where: West Charlotte High School, 2219 Senior Dr.

Belmont Juneteenth Celebration

When: June 20, 2-9 p.m.

Where: Stowe Park, Downtown Belmont

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