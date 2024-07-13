Fitness guru Richard Simmons dead at 76

Fitness guru Richard Simmons has died, according to his representative.

ABC News is reporting that Simmons died after celebrating his 76th birthday on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to his home after receiving a 911 call from his housekeeper.

Simmons appears to have died of natural causes, and no foul play is suspected, according to ABC News.

