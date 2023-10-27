Fitness, research organizations partner to find cure for Type 1 diabetes

CHARLOTTE — You often hear things like diet and exercise in the same sentence as diabetes.

However, when it comes to Type 1, previously called juvenile diabetes, neither of those things can reverse the illness.

Cassandra Wilson lives with the autoimmune disease, which right now isn’t preventable.

“A lot of times it’s genetic—something [genetic] that happens,” Wilson said.

This is why it was interesting to some when a Queen City-based fitness organization, Eager to Motivate, partnered with Type 1 research organization JDRF.

“I was a little nervous at first because I was like, ‘Can I do everything that, you know, the program is geared towards?’” Wilson explained.

>> Channel 9′s Madison Carter spoke with E2M’s founder about why the weight loss company decided to partner with the research organization created to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

