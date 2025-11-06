Five provisional ballots could decide Lawndale’s mixed-drink vote

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Five votes could determine whether mixed drinks will be allowed to be sold in Lawndale.

That is, now many provisional ballots remain to be counted, but typically that does not happen for all of them.

Three of the Lawndale provisional ballots were cast by people not listed as registered to vote. These typically don’t count.

One provisional ballot is being researched to determine if the voter lives within town limits.

The other provisional ballot was cast by a voter whose registration was missing a Social Security number.

That voter had provided the information before casting the ballot, and the board of elections is now verifying it.

