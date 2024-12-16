Flames damage flea market in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. — Authorities in Rowan County say a flea market in Salisbury sustained some heavy damage from a fire overnight Saturday.

Fire officials say the fire, that started just after 3 a.m., destroyed a portion of the Webb Road Flea Market. Officials with the flea market say the fire broke out in Building B of the facility.

We told you about the massive fire at the same market back in 2010. It took the market over a year until they reopened in 2011.

Fortunately, fire officials say after Saturday’s incident, other areas of the facility are still intact.

Folks with the flea market say that the fire was eventually put out and no one was injured.

We’re told crews had to call for help from several outside agencies.

Authorities say the fire is under investigation and it’s unclear when the market will reopen. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

