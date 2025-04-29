Marking one year since the deadliest attack on police in Charlotte’s history

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marks one year since four brave law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty during an ambush in east Charlotte.

On this somber anniversary for the deadliest day in the city’s law enforcement history, we’re looking back at the stories and growth over the past year.

It all started with a police task force serving a warrant in east Charlotte. The officers, part of a US Marshals task force, descended on a home on Galway Drive when the wanted man opened fire. It ended with four officers killed and four others hurt.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Joshua Eyer, task force officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot, and deputy US Marshal Tommy Weeks all died that day.

Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz spoke with Sam Poloche’s wife, Cielo, and Tommy Weeks’ wife, Kelly, and they shared their journey over the past year, and how the community can make sure their husbands’ memories live on.

‘We help each other’: Wives of fallen officers find strength after east Charlotte ambush

‘We help each other’: Wives of fallen officers find strength after east Charlotte ambush

Goetz also spoke with the colleagues of those officers killed in the attack. They shared how they keep up with each other and remind each other of their fallen brothers.

‘Still healing’: Colleagues speak with Channel 9 to remember officers killed in ambush

‘Still healing’: Colleagues speak with Channel 9 to remember officers killed in ambush

>>Coming up at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Channel 9 is speaking with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings as he reflects on the lives lost a year ago. Watch the exclusive interview only on Channel 9.

As the city continues to grow and heal from the tragic events on April 29, 2024, Channel 9 is committed to telling the stories of those impacted by that fateful day.

THE STORIES:

(VIDEO: ‘Science will catch up’: 1981 cold case still haunts retired CMPD detective)

‘Science will catch up’: 1981 cold case still haunts retired CMPD detective

©2025 Cox Media Group