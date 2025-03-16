Flames force families from homes at Beech Mountain resort

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Flames fully engulfed multiple housing units at a popular Beech Mountain resort early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the Snow Tree Villas on Beech Mountain early Sunday morning to find a building fully involved with flames.

Some victims who were staying in these homes told Channel 9 that the fire quickly spread throughout the complex and destroyed everything in its path.

Residents told us that the fire spread to nearby transformers and power lines causing many people in the immediate area to lose power.

Crystal Rogers shared some photos with us of the flames and aftermath.

Officials also told Channel 9 that the fire was initially difficult to get to due to debris blocking roadways caused by the ongoing storm.

Fire investigators say that six units in total were damaged but that everyone made it out safely and that there were no reported injuries.

Some residents were welcomed by the Beech Mountain Police Department while they made temporary living arrangements.

So far, there is no word on what led to this fire.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

