Flames shoot up from empty York Co. home on Sunday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Flames poured out of a York County home on Sunday afternoon.

Former Channel 9 team member, Jenny Prater, sent video of the fire to the newsroom.

Prater says the home on fire is on Mount Gallant Road, near Aragon Beach Road.

That’s just west of Ebenezer Park, near the Rock Hill York County Airport.

At the scene, neighbors told Prater that no one currently lives in the home.

Channel 9 has reached out to York County Fire Officials to learn more about what started the fire and how much damage it may have caused.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

