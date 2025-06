CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Strong storms caused flash flooding in Caldwell County Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, several roads in the northern end of the county were impacted.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews monitored the situation.

>>> Channel 9’s Dave Faherty captured the scene, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

