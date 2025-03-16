Flight headed to Charlotte makes emergency landing in Virginia

CHARLOTTE — An American Eagle flight on its way to Charlotte made an emergency landing in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, according to a statement by American Airlines.

American Airlines regional carrier flight 5852, operated by Piedmont Airlines, left Newport News, Virginia at 11:50 a.m., according to flight records.

The plane, an Embraer E145, landed in Richmond around 1 p.m., according to flight records. The flight was diverted due to a possible maintenance issue, according to American Airlines.

The flight arrived safely in Richmond and the plane was taken out of service for inspection, the statement said. Three crew members were aboard as well as 47 passengers and no injuries were reported.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said in a statement.

WATCH: Charlotte Douglas Airport to change general, corporate aviation operator

Charlotte Douglas Airport to change general, corporate aviation operator

©2025 Cox Media Group