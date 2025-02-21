Charlotte Douglas Airport to change general, corporate aviation operator

CHARLOTTE — Changes are coming for people who fly private out of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The Charlotte City Council will vote Monday to select Modern Aviation as the airport’s next operator of general and corporate aviation services.

Modern Aviation will replace Wilson Air Center, which has been at Charlotte Douglas for 20 years.

The airport says Modern Aviation will retain most if not all, existing personnel.

The contract is 10 years, and the changeover is expected July 1.

VIDEO: City approves change to flight patterns at Charlotte Douglas

City approves change to flight patterns at Charlotte Douglas

©2025 Cox Media Group