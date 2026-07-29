Flock license plate reader leads to vehicle recovery, drug seizure

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — On Sunday, Mount Holly Police officers responded to an alert from their Flock License Plate Reader camera system regarding a stolen motor vehicle entering the community. The alert led officers to locate the stolen vehicle at The Banks Apartments, resulting in the apprehension of four occupants and multiple arrests and seizures.

Officers quickly found the vehicle in the parking lot and encountered four occupants. One suspect fled from the back seat as officers approached, while the other three were detained.

Police said in a news release that “incidents like this demonstrate the value of responsibly using this technology,” adding that “a single alert enabled officers to recover a stolen vehicle, remove an illegally possessed firearm from our streets, seize illegal drugs and make multiple arrests that may have prevented future crimes.”

Flock camera

A responding officer located the fleeing suspect, later identified as Devone Walker, walking away from the area.

Based on a detailed description provided by officers on scene and other investigative factors, he was detained and returned to the original location for positive identification.

During the investigation, officers learned Walker had discarded a firearm while fleeing.

A Belmont Police Department K-9 Unit conducted a reverse track and successfully located the discarded weapon—a Palmetto 9 mm handgun equipped with a loaded 30-round magazine.

Investigators also determined that Walker is a convicted felon.

Walker was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a felony; and resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer, a misdemeanor.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Keyshawn Gilmore, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

As part of the vehicle recovery process, officers conducted a lawful inventory search prior to towing.

During that search, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana and located approximately 61 grams of marijuana concealed beneath the front passenger seat.

Anthony Goddard was arrested for simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance under the legal doctrine of constructive possession.

The incident resulted in the recovery of one stolen motor vehicle, the seizure of one illegally possessed firearm and approximately 61 grams of marijuana.

Two felony charges and three misdemeanor charges were filed.

Police noted that “technology, when used responsibly, enhances public safety—but it is the professionalism, judgment and dedication of the officers who respond that ultimately produce results.”

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