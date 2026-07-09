Flock cameras vandalized in Carolinas; replacement cost $3,500 each

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — More Flock cameras were vandalized in the Carolinas.

Part of a camera in Rutherfordton, west of Charlotte, was damaged. Cameras cost $3,500 to replace, Rutherfordton Police stated in a Facebook post.

The cameras are not used for speed enforcement. They are not used to issue citations for minor traffic violations or motor vehicle infractions, police said.

The cameras help law enforcement with public safety and criminal investigations.

The post read: “Flock cameras are a valuable tool that can help officers identify vehicles associated with stolen vehicle cases, missing persons, Amber Alerts, Silver Alerts, homicides, shootings, robberies, wanted individuals, and other serious criminal investigations. In many cases, timely information can make the difference between a case going unsolved and a victim or family receiving answers.”

Authorities said if people keep damaging these cameras, they will have to invest in more surveillance equipment to catch the criminals.

Flock cameras were also damaged recently in Pageland, South Carolina, as well, police said.

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