Flooding issues? This program could help pay repairs

Homeowner Ann Meidenbauer said that the storm drain between her and her neighbor's homes.

She said that when it rains hard, water from other lots and the street dumps into the drain and floods part of her backyard.

“Looks like a river. It looks like an absolute river,” she told Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke.

She thought it must be somebody’s fault.

Meidenbauer told Stoogenke that a state inspector said a few years ago that the backyard was “not graded properly” and that the rock -- the rip rap -- was “insufficiently laid out.”

However, the inspector didn’t blame any company.

Multiple companies had a hand in the subdivision and Action 9 was told they passed their inspections.

“I love the house, and I don’t want to move because of that, but it’s really frustrating,” she said. “I think about it a lot, but what are we going to do?”

Stoogenke said the answer may be this, which is something you may want to know about, too: The Community Conservation Assistance Program.

North Carolina runs the program, and you can get money to fix stormwater issues, Stoogenke said.

The development can’t be brand new, and it must be at least three years old. The state will pay as much as 75% of the tab.

Homeowners and businesses can both apply here.

Meidenbauer plans to apply.

