Charlotte residents could see water, stormwater bill hikes starting July 1

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte residents could see an increase in their water and stormwater bills starting this summer, as Charlotte Water and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services have proposed fee hikes for the new fiscal year beginning July 1, according to the Charlotte Observer.

During a presentation to the City Council’s budget committee on Monday, Charlotte Water announced plans for a fee increase of 5.75% to 7%, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services proposed a 4% to 6.65% increase. These adjustments aim to support routine maintenance, system growth, and rising project costs.

“If the city goes with the biggest increases on the table, 90% of homeowners would pay $1 or less more in stormwater fees a month, and 79% of water customers would pay an additional $5.63 or less in water fees a month,” said staff during the presentation.

The proposed fee increases are consistent with similar adjustments made in recent years, according to the departments. The additional revenue is intended to preserve the departments’ credit ratings and their ability to take on more debt for future projects.

City Manager Marcus Jones will determine the exact fee increase to include in his proposed city budget, which is scheduled to be released in May. City staff have indicated that they are not planning for a property tax increase in the upcoming budget.

The proposed fee increases are part of a broader effort to ensure the sustainability and reliability of Charlotte’s water and storm water systems. Residents will learn the final decision when the city manager presents the budget proposal in May.

