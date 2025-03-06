Floodplain map updates stall western NC rebuilding efforts

NORTH CAROLINA — Six months after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, the rebuilding of homes has yet to begin due to uncertainties about eligibility and federal regulations, according to WRAL.

State officials informed lawmakers that it will be several more months before rebuilding efforts commence, and the process could extend until 2030. The delay is partly due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) updating flood plain maps, which will determine eligibility for federal rebuilding funds.

“We’re not going to do that again. We’re asking you to help us help you. Make this work fast. Make it work quick. We don’t have six years to do this,” said Rep. Brendan Jones, expressing frustration over the slow recovery process.

Stephanie McGarrah, a top state Commerce Department official, acknowledged the lengthy timeline but promised to expedite the process. She highlighted the personal significance of the recovery efforts, as she grew up in the affected area.

The geography of western North Carolina poses additional challenges for rebuilding. The mountainous terrain complicates construction efforts, and there is a shortage of skilled workers for building on such landscapes. The hearing also revealed political tensions, with some lawmakers urging the state to challenge FEMA’s flood plain mapping efforts.

They fear that updated maps could prevent residents from rebuilding on ancestral lands. Sen. Tim Moffitt suggested ignoring federal regulations to allow rebuilding in flood plains, while Rep. Mark Pless advocated for resisting changes to the landscape that could hinder rebuilding efforts.

The state plans to construct new affordable housing for those displaced, but this has raised concerns among lawmakers about the allocation of funds and potential impacts on compensation for storm victims.

The ongoing recovery efforts face significant hurdles, including federal regulations, challenging geography, and political disagreements. Despite these challenges, officials are committed to accelerating the rebuilding process to restore homes and communities in western North Carolina.

VIDEO: Gov. Stein to visit western NC after Senate approves round of Helene disaster relief

Gov. Stein to visit western NC after Senate approves round of Helene disaster relief





©2025 Cox Media Group