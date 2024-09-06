Flooring retailer closing all local stores

CHARLOTTE — Just weeks after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announcing it was seeking a buyer , LL Flooring says it will close all of its stores and cease operations.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company, which was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, said it was unable to find a buyer with necessary financing after discussions with multiple bidders.

It said in a regulatory filing that it will close all of its stores nationwide. The company lists 424 stores on its website; it had previously announced the closure of 94 stores when it filed for Chapter 11 in early August.

LL Flooring has 18 stores in North Carolina and 10 in South Carolina, including seven in the greater Charlotte region.

