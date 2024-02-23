Florida sex offender arrested in Burke County for failing to register

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fugitive from Florida wanted for eluding authorities after being convicted of child sex crimes was taken into custody in Burke County.

Authorities said the nationwide search for Johnathon Dove began in June 2023.

Dove was wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of failure to comply with sexual offender registration. He was convicted in 2019 for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Due to his conviction, Dove was designated a sexual offender with a registration period of life in Florida.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dove was spotted buying an SUV in Ohio and was then seen in Texas last June after cutting his hair short.

He was eventually arrested by federal marshals in Pisgah National Forest, where he had been camping. Investigators said they received information that led them to search that location.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with firefighters who sometimes conduct search and rescue missions in the area.

“It’s an excellent place to hide. Most of the time we have no radio coverage, no cell phone coverage, so you’re just going into the area being aware that you are not going to have a lot of coverage,” said Oak Hill Fire Chief Jimmy Winters.

Authorities said Dove is being kept at the Burke County jail before being extradited to Florida.

