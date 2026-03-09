Florida tops list of popular destinations from Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — Florida is the most popular destination for travelers departing from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, with four airports in Florida accounting for 17.3% of the top 25 destinations for departing flights.

Orlando was the top Florida destination with 4,777 flights.

Meanwhile, three New York City-area airports accounted for just over 14% of departing flights, with LaGuardia having the most flights from CLT in 2025, totaling 5,744.

