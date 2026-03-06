Local

Charlotte City Council to vote on new speakeasy lounge at CLT

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas International Airport could be getting a new speakeasy-style lounge from American Express.

On Charlotte City Council’s agenda for Monday, leaders are being asked to approve a lease with the Amex Sidecar Lounge.

Amex opened the first-ever Sidecar Lounge in the Las Vegas airport this week.

Amex says it is designed for solo and small group travelers to get quick bites and drinks when they have a flight departing in 90 minutes or less.

The city council is voting on a 5-year lease for 4,600 square feet of leasable space in Concourse A.

The airport will get 25% of gross revenues generated at the space.

