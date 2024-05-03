Flower Child to open second Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — The fast-casual restaurant Flower Child will open its newest location on May 21 at The Bowl at Ballantyne.

The 3,555-square-foot concept will offer a variety of healthy options the restaurant has become known for, including customizable bowls, wraps, salads, grains, fruits, and proteins.

“We’ve loved building our relationship with the vibrant South End neighborhood and are excited to expand our Charlotte roots further south,” Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, said in a news release. “The Ballantyne restaurant will serve its lively community as an all-encompassing go-to spot for nourishing selections to feed the office or family.”

Flower Child at The Bowl will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Other previously announced businesses opening at The Bowl at Ballantyne include Hawkers Asian Street Food, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack, Harriet’s Hamburgers, Rooster’s, and North Italia, another Fox Restaurant Concepts.

VIDEO: Indian Trail coffee shop offers nutritious bites and beverages

Indian Trail coffee shop offers nutritious bites and beverages













©2024 Cox Media Group