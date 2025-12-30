Flu cases surge nationwide, hospitals implement stricter visitation rules

CHARLOTTE — Cases of the flu are rising nationwide. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show nearly 5 million cases in the United States.

In the Carolinas, those numbers are also growing, and more people are being admitted to the hospital.

One child has died from the flu this season, as well as 10 adults in North Carolina and seven in South Carolina.

Doctors say symptoms develop faster and are more intensely with this year’s strain — a new variant known as subclade K.

Getting tested early and taking antiviral medication within the first 48 hours of symptoms can greatly reduce the severity of the virus, ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel said.

The growing number of cases is forcing hospitals to take stricter precautions to protect patients and staff.

Novant Health and Iredell Memorial are joining other hospital systems and implementing visitor restrictions in their facilities, they announced Monday.

Children under 13 are asked not to visit any Novant hospital in North Carolina. For Iredell Memorial, the restriction is for children under 14. Anyone experiencing cold or flu symptoms should also avoid visiting the hospitals.

Those restrictions go into effect Tuesday.

Atrium Health and CaroMont already have similar guidelines in place.

