CaroMont Health implements stricter visitation rules as flu, RSV cases rise

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — According to CaroMont Health, a significant rise in flu and RSV cases across the region is prompting increased restrictions on hospital visitation in the region.

The restrictions will be implemented at CaroMont Regional Medical Centers in Gastonia, Belmont, and Mount Holly, starting Tuesday morning.

The health system says the guidelines were put in place to protect patients and will be upheld until cases of flu-like illnesses decrease.

All visitors must be 13 or older and show no symptoms of respiratory illness, including flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

In addition to age and health requirements, CaroMont says visitors are required to comply with all infection control processes, follow directions from staff, and remain in designated areas at all times.

Exceptions to these visitation rules may be made for end-of-life circumstances, communication barriers, caregiver decision-making, and sibling visits to maternity units. These exceptions are made by the treating physician and facility leadership. If you’re seeking accommodations, speak to your loved one’s doctor before visiting the facility.

