Flu season surge strains emergency rooms nationwide

CHARLOTTE — Emergency rooms are feeling the strain as doctors across the country warn that flu season is far from over.

“All the emergency departments in the area are very, very busy,” said Jeff Mullins, Atrium Health Pediatric Emergency Department medical director.

The Carolinas saw an increase in flu cases in late December 2025 and early January.

Mullins said knowing where to go for care and when can make a critical difference, especially as hospitals remain overwhelmed.

“Whatever we can do to maybe offload some of the less-sick patients would be great,” Mullins said. “Going to those virtual care visits, primary care, urgent care, and then maybe being referred to us if necessary.”

Pay close attention timing and symptoms, health officials said.

A low-grade fever, congestion, or sore throat can often be treated at home or through virtual visits.

“Try your fever medications like Tylenol, Motrin,” he said. “Make sure you are pushing a lot of fluids and staying hydrated.”

More serious or rapidly worsening symptoms, including difficulty breathing, body aches, or dehydration, may require urgent or emergency care.

The virus hit hard and fast for families, including Vickie Little’s.

“My brother wound up in the hospital last night with the flu,” she said.

He developed pneumonia.

“He was doing really well up until a few days ago and when it hit, it really hit,” Little said.

Doctors said getting vaccinated still matters even this late into the flu season.

Doctors said flu season could last a few more months. They said the key to reducing severe illness is early action, especially for children, seniors and those with underlying conditions.

There have been 134 deaths, including three children, in North Carolina this flu season.

There were only 74 this time last year.

