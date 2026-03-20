FOMAS Inc. invests $5M in York facility expansion and modernization

YORK, S.C. — FOMAS Inc., a major producer of seamless rolled rings and precision‑machined components, is investing $5 million to expand and modernize its manufacturing operations in York.

The project—already underway and expected to wrap up by mid‑2026—includes a substantial building expansion, upgraded machining capacity, furnace renovations, and new site infrastructure.

Company leaders say the improvements will boost efficiency, increase production flexibility, and position the York facility for long‑term growth and broader market diversification.

The investment marks the first phase of a larger roadmap aimed at strengthening FOMAS Inc.’s capabilities in York County.

Managing Director Diego Bonardi describes the initiative as both an expansion and a transformation, noting that enhanced machining and heat‑treatment systems will support more complex product requirements and help the company meet evolving industry standards.

Beyond operational upgrades, the project is expected to create new skilled jobs in engineering, machining, and production support—adding to the region’s economic momentum and reinforcing FOMAS Inc.’s long‑standing presence in the community.

The York facility plays a key role in serving North American customers as part of the global FOMAS Group, which supplies critical components to sectors such as energy, aerospace, industrial machinery, and transportation.

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