Siemens expands manufacturing footprint in the Carolinas to support data center growth

Siemens has invested more than $165 million in North Carolina and South Carolina to support the artificial intelligence and data center markets. The investment includes the opening and expansion of several manufacturing sites across both states.

The new facilities are designed to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity in the United States to meet a rise in electrical equipment orders. According to a company news release, the expanded footprint will allow for faster production and delivery of low and medium voltage products to data center operators.

In North Carolina, Siemens is establishing two new all-electric and carbon-neutral facilities. A 131,000-square-foot site in Raleigh is expected to add 100 jobs by the end of 2026.

This location will assemble integrated power delivery solutions, which are prefabricated systems designed to reduce on-site installation time for power infrastructure.

The company is also opening a 101,000-square-foot site in Wendell. This facility will localize the production of medium voltage protection and automation devices. The expansion is expected to create 50 new roles at that location.

In South Carolina, a new 120,000-square-foot facility is opening in Spartanburg.

The site will house a distribution center and lighting panel production. Nearby in Roebuck, Siemens is expanding its existing facility by 22,000 square feet to increase busway production capacity. This expansion includes the addition of a new paint line, epoxy line and plating line.

The combined developments in Spartanburg and Roebuck will create 150 manufacturing roles in Spartanburg County. These investments follow nearly $700 million the company has committed to U.S. manufacturing in recent years, including expansions in Pomona, Calif., and Fort Worth, Texas.

The expansion of the Siemens Electrification and Automation U.S. headquarters in Wendell is expected to create more than 200 additional jobs by 2028. This growth will specifically support expanded local switchgear production.

VIDEO: Proposed data center regulations spark debate in York County

Proposed data center regulations spark debate in York County

©2026 Cox Media Group