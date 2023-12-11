Foo Fighters (finally) add Charlotte to 2024 tour

CHARLOTTE — Local fans of the Foo Fighters finally got the news they’d been waiting for — the rockers are coming to Charlotte next spring as part of their 2024 tour.

In September, PNC Music Pavilion posted a tease about the band’s highly anticipated “Everything or Nothing at All Tour,” but a few days later when the Foos announced tour dates, Charlotte wasn’t on the list.

That was until Monday, when the venue announced on its social media pages that the band would be performing there on May 9, 2024. Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. through livenation.com.





The Foo Fighters were previously scheduled to play at the venue in May 2022, but that tour was canceled following the death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

