CHARLOTTE — Gibson Mill Market will add two new tenants in May. Mediterranean eatery Piatto Fresco and Gelato di Luna have inked deals at that adaptive-reuse development.

The mill is at 305 McGill Ave. in Concord.

“Gibson Mill Market continues to be a launchpad for brick-and-mortar dreams,” says Colleen Brannan, spokesperson.

