Food hall remakes historic bank building

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Bank robbers and new restaurant options collide as The Bank Food Hall opens in downtown Kannapolis.

That venture at 201 W. Ave. opened Tuesday. It breathes new life into the former Cabarrus Bank building. The approximately 12,000-square-foot space, complete with three vaults, dates to 1931.

Developers Ken Lingafelt and Kent Gregory are behind the project, which is part of Kannapolis’ West Ave District. It fills a need for additional food offerings in the community.

“You can come in and there’s something for everyone,” Lingafelt says.

The space is home to four different dining concepts. Each occupies a roughly 500-square-foot food stall. That list includes Pizzeria Luciano, Skinny Buddha, Big City Bites Bistro and Blendz Lab.

