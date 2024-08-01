Social district officially opens in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — More than a dozen businesses in downtown Concord are set to open for a new social district.

Concord is the latest community to add sipping and strolling.

Signs showing the parameters and participating businesses will be posted throughout downtown.

The city said those businesses will also provide to-go cups with a sticker attached.

Business owners have said they hope the social district will boost sales after COVID and downtown construction issues.

VIDEO: Business owners hope new social district will jumpstart downtown Concord

