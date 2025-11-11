Food pantries try to keep up as House schedules key vote to end shutdown

The government shutdown could be over soon.

The House speaker called representatives back to Washington ahead of a key vote scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The bill is expected to pass through the House and be on the president’s desk by the end of the week.

It funds the government until the end of January and reverses the administration’s firings and guarantees backpay for furloughed workers.

It’s not just up to Congress to decide when full SNAP benefits resume.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on Tuesday whether states can pay out full SNAP benefits.

We’re seeing high demand for food in our area.

Channel 9’s Evan Donovan visited two food banks Tuesday that ran out of supplies.

In the video at the top of this webpage, hear about the need that remains strong and the community that is doing everything it can to help.

