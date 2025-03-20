Former Boeing manager’s family files wrongful death lawsuit, claims harassment

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The family of John Barnett, a former Boeing quality control manager, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company, alleging that a campaign of harassment led to his suicide on March 9, in Charleston, according to the Associated Press.

Barnett, who was 62 and lived in Louisiana, had been questioned by attorneys for several days before his death. He had previously worked as a quality-control manager at Boeing and became a whistleblower after raising concerns about defects in Boeing’s 787 planes.

“Boeing had threatened to break John, and break him it did,” the attorneys for Barnett’s family wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Boeing subjected Barnett to harassment, abuse, and intimidation to discredit him after he reported safety concerns. Barnett had pointed out issues such as metal shavings near flight control wiring and problems with oxygen systems on the 787 planes.

According to the lawsuit, Barnett’s supervisors ignored his concerns and retaliated by giving him poor job reviews and undesirable shifts. His family alleges that Boeing’s actions led to his PTSD diagnosis and deteriorating mental health.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for emotional distress, mental anguish, lost earnings, and other damages, although it does not specify an amount.

Boeing has expressed condolences to Barnett’s family but has not yet responded to the lawsuit in court filings. The case highlights ongoing concerns about whistleblower treatment and aircraft safety at Boeing.

