Former BofA exec to lead FNB’s Charlotte wealth unit

CHARLOTTE — A major out-of-state bank has hired two senior wealth management executives to lead its business across the Carolinas, including Charlotte.

Erich Hamm and Ashley Varnado will serve as senior vice presidents and wealth management market executives for First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based F.N.B. Corp.

Varnado will lead F.N.B. Wealth Management in Charlotte, Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina. Hamm will oversee the wealth segment in Raleigh, Greensboro and Wilmington. Both will connect clients to FNB’s broader commercial and personal banking services, including insurance, treasury management and private banking.

Keep reading here.

©2026 Cox Media Group