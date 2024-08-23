Former Butler High School football coach honored at first game

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Butler High School will be entering its first football season without a legendary figure on its sidelines.

Brian Hales, who coached the Bulldogs to three state championships, has decided to step away from that role.

Hales grew up under the Friday night lights. He has also coached dozens of games at Butler High School.

This year, however, he is stepping away from coaching.

The teams match Friday night against Rolesville will begin something new for both him and the school.

“I haven’t been to a game in the bleachers. especially here at Butler, like never watched a game from the home side here,” Hales said.

