Former Cabarrus County coach charged with assaulting players in Georgia

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A former Cabarrus County coach was charged with physically assaulting players at his new Georgia school, after a Concord family said they warned officials earlier about his behavior at Jay M. Robinson High School.

Family members said they emailed school administration in Cabarrus County describing what their child was going through and asked for something to be done about it. Nothing ever happened, they said.

“I’m very angry and upset,” said Queen Miller, the mother.

Darius Robinson, a former football coach at Jay M. Robinson, was arrested and charged in Georgia accused of hitting and choking several kids who played for him at Greene County High School.

“Because we have been let down, here in Cabarrus County Schools, unfortunately, now, other kids have been hurt,” Miller said.

She told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz that because she claims Robinson bullied her son, Christopher Mason, and others with disabilities while he worked as their PE coach between 2020 and 2023.

“I was scared of him,” Mason said. “He was saying bad things to me and my friends in my class.”

Mason’s parents admit they don’t know if Robinson physically abused their son.

In an email, Concord Police told Sáenz in September 2022, a parent filed a report against Robinson alleging he “assaulted their child” ... “at Jay M. Robinson High School” but after investigating “there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.”

Last year, Mason’s parents shared photos with Sáenz, which showed what they claim were injuries from another coach at the school.

Channel 9 isn’t naming him because he was never charged.

However, Mason’s family is suing that coach and the school district and plan to add Robinson to the lawsuit.

Miller said she wants to see an internal or external investigation into Robinson while he worked in the school district.

Sáenz reached to Cabarrus County Schools for comment but haven’t heard back.

VIDEO: New blood supply program enhances trauma care in Cabarrus County

New blood supply program enhances trauma care in Cabarrus County

©2026 Cox Media Group