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Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak at Queens University

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Hosts Canada-US Economic Summit In Toronto TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 2: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives opening remarks at Evergreen Brick Works on February 7, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The Canadian government hosted the U.S.-Canada Economic Summit with business leaders in the face of the country's rapidly changing relationship with its largest trading partner, after U.S. President Donald Trump's announced his plan to impose tariffs was postponed by a month. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images) (Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak at Queens University this fall.

The university announced Trudeau will take part in its semiannual speaker series this October.

He’s set to address the influences of technology and crises on community and democracy, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The lecture will take place in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement at 7 p.m. on October 27. Tickets will be available for purchase in August.

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