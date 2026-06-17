Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak at Queens University

CHARLOTTE — Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak at Queens University this fall.

The university announced Trudeau will take part in its semiannual speaker series this October.

He’s set to address the influences of technology and crises on community and democracy, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The lecture will take place in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement at 7 p.m. on October 27. Tickets will be available for purchase in August.

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