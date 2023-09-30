Former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey sells Charlotte condo

CHARLOTTE — NFL running back Christian McCaffrey no longer owns a condo in uptown Charlotte. The former Carolina Panthers star sold his penthouse at Skye Condominiums in a deal that closed on Friday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey sells uptown Charlotte condo, Source: CBJ Former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is listing his penthouse in uptown Charlotte's Skye Condominiums building for $3.75 million

The 3,813-square-foot condo is on the 22nd floor of that high-rise building at 222 S. Caldwell St. It sold for $3 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers last year, listed the condo for sale at $3.75 million in March. It went under contract earlier this month at a price of $3.39 million.

Victoria Speer of Ivester Jackson Christie’s International Real Estate was the listing agent.

The sale set a record in Canopy Multiple Listing Service as the highest-priced condo on a per-square-foot basis ever sold in uptown, Speer told CBJ.

Keep reading and check out additional photos here.

(WATCH: )

Panthers gear up to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, without McCaffrey

©2023 Cox Media Group