Local

Former Catawba County substitute teacher accused of statutory rape of a child

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
Handcuffs Authorities arrested Zackary Jones, 34, on charges including rape and unlawful imprisonment on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, according to multiple reports. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A former substitute teacher has been accused of statutory rape of a child, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they learned about the allegations on Wednesday and arrested Katelyn Schronce overnight.

Katelyn Schronce

Catawba County Schools also released a statement regarding the incident, saying they were recently made aware of the arrest of a substitute teacher.

They said there is no indication at this time that the charges are connected to Schronce’s employment in their district.

ALSO READ: Charlotte teacher arrested, charged after reports of inappropriate messages to student

She began serving as a substitute in October 2024 but was immediately released from her duties.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read