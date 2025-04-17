Former Catawba County substitute teacher accused of statutory rape of a child

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A former substitute teacher has been accused of statutory rape of a child, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they learned about the allegations on Wednesday and arrested Katelyn Schronce overnight.

Katelyn Schronce

Catawba County Schools also released a statement regarding the incident, saying they were recently made aware of the arrest of a substitute teacher.

They said there is no indication at this time that the charges are connected to Schronce’s employment in their district.

She began serving as a substitute in October 2024 but was immediately released from her duties.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

